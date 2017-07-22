AC Milan thrash Bayern Munich 4-0 in preseason warmup

Bayern Munich was taught a masterclass of fast attack on Saturday when they succumbed 4-0 to AC Milan and suffered the second consecutive loss in the International Champions Cup tournament.



Milan, who lost to Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday, was obviously the more dangerous side who always threatened to penalise Bayern's sloppy pressing game with sublime counterattacks.



They seized their first chance in the 14th minute when Franck Kessi raced to a pass from Ricardo Rodriguez and drove the ball past Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruckti.



In the 25th minute, they doubled their lead through Patrick Cutrone who headed in a direct kick from Rodriguez.



Two minutes before the break, Cutrone scored again, this time with a lethal fast attack which easily cracked Bayern's defence.



In the second half, Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti brought on James Rodriguez whose ability was questioned by former Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer following their loss on penalties to Arsenal on Wednesday.



The Columbian, who joined Bayern ten days ago on loan from Real Madrid, found Thomas Muller with only Milan goalker Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat with a deft through pass in the 76th minute, but the German striker hesitated and his pass was intercepted by Luca Antonelli.



In the 85th minute, Milan put the game beyond doubt when Hakan Calhanoglu made it 4-0 with a rasping long shot.

