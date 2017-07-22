Sharing economy grows rapidly in China

Photo taken on May 24, 2017 shows a student using shared washing machine in a university in east China's Shanghai. The sharing economy, originated in 1970s in the U.S., is growing rapidly in China and has brought great changes to people's life providing more economic, verified and convenient services. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on May 29, 2017 shows a person using phone software locating the shared car in Handan district, north China's Hebei Province.

Photo taken on April 10, 2017 shows a worker testing a shared bike ready to be put into use in Nancaicun township, Wuqing District of Tianjin, north China.

Combo photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows a worker demonstrating how to borrow a shared umbrella without deposit in Hangzhou, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Combo photo taken on dec. 4, 2016 shows Gu Xuezhi (L), a cook from Ming Da Chu "delivering" a cooked dish to his customer Dong Anqi in Nakai District of Tianjin, north China. Ming Da Chu provides customized dishes for users on Online-to-offline (O2O) platforms.

Combo photo taken on Dec. 12, 2016 shows people displaying the driver page and passenger page of Didi, a car sharing application, in Hongkou District, in east China's Shanghai.