Figuratively speaking

2 million - the area of roofs in square meters that have been covered with vegetation in Beijing. Under the encouragement and support of the Beijing government, the seemingly useless roofs were turned into small gardens where people can take a rest. The move started in 2005 and has increased Beijing's green areas by 2 percent.



1.8 billion - the amount of water in cubic meters that the Miyun Reservoir stored on July 15, breaking the June record of 1.7 billion cubic meters. Compared with storage levels in June 2016, it has increased by 0.7 billion cubic meters. Water levels at the reservoir have been increasing since the launch of the North-



South Water Diversion Project in 2014, ensuring the city's water supply.



40,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($5,919) that a woman lost on a shared bike. On July 12, a woman surnamed Chen borrowed 40,000 yuan from a friend and put the money in the basket of a shared bike. When she parked the bike, she forgot to take the money. The police helped Chen check the surveillance videos and found that a couple took the money. The police helped Chen track down the couple, and Chen got back her money on July 14.



8 - the number of years that a fraud suspect surnamed He was at large. In August 2008, a man surnamed Qu advertised for a business partner in a newspaper, and He responded to the ad. Later, He asked Qu to help him pay for some gold powder that he had ordered. After receiving 430,000 yuan from Qu, He ran away with the money. In June 2016, He surrendered to police. He was recently sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

