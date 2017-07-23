How I almost got eaten by fish

Illustration:Xia Qing/GT





I can now cross boating off my bucket list. It was not on it in the first place. But with a husband like mine, I should have known it would end up on my list.



One day my husband got an inflatable boat and decided that we were going to row to an island about 4 kilometers off the coast of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province.



His plan was for us to camp there for a night.



After one hour on the water, the weather changed, and it started to rain. Not much, just a shower. So, we continued, even though it rained for half an hour and we couldn't see land anymore.



The second shower lasted a bit longer, and we had to scoop water out of the boat. The waves got a bit higher. But again, we continued. We were halfway there, and we thought we could reach land within the hour.



Then a paddle broke, and all of a sudden, the heavens opened, and it started pouring. Frightened, we saw a container ship and started waving our paddles. The ship was not far from us, but it didn't pick us up.



My husband's phone stopped working because of water damage, and I didn't bring mine.



After what seemed like a lifetime tossing about on the water, it started to rain less, and we could see the contours of mountains. Soon, we could see land clearly again. My courage returned, and I started paddling like crazy towards land, afraid that land would disappear again if another downpour started.



Two hours later, we were still paddling, and it started to rain heavily again. We were once more at the mercy of the sea. Then, as we neared land, a new concern emerged: How do we control the boat so that we won't be thrown onto the rocks? The waves had our boat going up and down, and we had no control.



As we neared land, a big wave swept under the boat, and I was thrown onto the rocks.



The last thing I saw was my husband caught between a big rock and the boat. I didn't see him for about a minute. Finally, he came out of the water, and I began to relax and check my body for injuries.



I was hurt, but not too badly.



After we realized we got turned around and were not far from our starting point, we walked 3 kilometers over rocks and mud and through a small forest back to our car.



As we made our way back, my husband said, "We wanted to eat fish, but we almost got eaten by fish!"



Well, I guess that is going to be my life story with him. He is already thinking of trying again with kayaks.