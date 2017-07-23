Word matters

Illustration:Xia Qing/GT

So said a security guard who works at Tsinghua University in Haidian district. The school has been flooded with thousands of visitors recently. On July 18, the line waiting outside the university was almost 100 meters long. A man told tourists that he could get them onto the campus quickly for 50 yuan ($7.4) per person. Others claimed to be students, offered tour guide services and sold souvenirs. Tsinghua University has improved its security check system and has banned illegal tour guides on campus. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)