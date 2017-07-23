Jordan urges Arab FMs to meet over Al-Aqsa Mosque tension

Jordan said Saturday it considers to hold an emergency meeting for Arab ministers of foreign affairs over continued Israeli violations in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the state-run Petra news agency reported.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed in a phone call with his Egyptian Counterpart Sameh Shukri measures to put an end to the tension and prevent any further escalation though canceling all unilateral Israeli measures.



They stressed on the need to fully reopen the mosque and end all Israeli measures and warned Israel against any attempts to alter the status quo in the holy sites in Jerusalem.



In phone calls with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir and officials from Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia and Lebanon, Safadi said Jordan will continue efforts to end the tension.



He called for the immediate removal of electronic gates that Israel places at the entrances of the mosque.



Safadi stressed on the need for intensified efforts by the international community to remove all Israeli obstacles against worshippers.



He also called for swift measures to end the escalation by Israel.



Three Palestinians were killed Friday and nearly 400 others injured in clashes with Israeli forces after the Friday prayers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



The first two were killed by Israeli gunfire in East Jerusalem and the third succumbed to his wounds in a nearby town of Abu Dis.

