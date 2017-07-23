Drinking competition held for coolness in Taiyuan, N China's Shanxi

A child attends the drinking competition in a shopping mall in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 22, 2017. The shopping mall held a drinking competition to bring people coolness in this hot summer. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

