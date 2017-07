Scenery of cloud-shrouded Taihang Mountain in N China's Hebei

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Taihang Mountain shrouded in clouds in Luluo Township, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Taihang Mountain shrouded in clouds in Luluo Township, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Taihang Mountain shrouded in clouds in Luluo Township, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Taihang Mountain shrouded in clouds in Luluo Township, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Taihang Mountain shrouded in clouds in Luluo Township, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)