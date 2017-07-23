China's AI development plan not aimed at any particular country: official

A recent plan released by China which focuses on developing artificial intelligence (AI) does not aim to challenge any particular country in the field, a top official said on Friday, noting China is leading in some areas.The development plan released by China has a huge emphasis on the development of next generation AI technologies and also lists other ambitious goals. The plan has invited widespread attention and has caused some to speculate whether China's intention is to challenge the US within the field of AI."China releasing a development plan for artificial intelligence was not to challenge any country, but rather put in place an arrangement to meet the strategic needs of the country's economic and social development," Li Meng, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology told a press briefing on Friday, chinanews.com reported.Li further said that China actually welcomes US companies such as Google and Amazon to set up AI research and development.But Li noted that China is already leading in some key areas of AI technology development. "We all know that our patents and research papers are among the top tier in the world and we are the global leader in voice recognition, machine vision and machine translation," Li was quoted as saying.In the development plan, the State Council, China's cabinet, stated that by 2020, China will fully catch up on key technologies in AI and the sector will become a key driver of economic growth for the country. It also stated that by 2025, China will reach major breakthroughs in AI theories and research, and in some areas, China will become a global leader.Ultimately, China will become a world leader in AI theory, technology and application by 2030, the plan further noted, adding that China will become an innovation center for AI and will set the foundation for China to become a "top-tier innovative country and economic power."However, on Friday, Li also acknowledged several shortcomings in domestic development of AI technology. For example, there haven't been any new innovative results in research and development and there is a lack of talent and lack of an ecosystem, or industrial chain, that has global influence, Li added.