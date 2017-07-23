Airstrikes kill 13 militants in N. Afghan Kunduz province

A total of 13 militants have been confirmed dead as aircraft targeted a Taliban hideout in Khan Abad district of the northern Kunduz province on Sunday, an army spokesman in the province, Abdul Khalil said.



"Acting upon intelligence reports, the government forces aircraft attacked a Taliban gathering in Bandar-e-Shorab area in Khan Abad district early this morning, killing 13 rebels on the spot and injuring three others," Khalil told Xinhua.



Taliban militants who have been mounting pressure to overrun Khan Abad district in Kunduz province have suffered casualties and their attacks have been repulsed.



Around 30 militants have been killed in fighting for control of Khan Abad district over the past two days, according to local security officials.



Taliban militants who are in control of parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of Kabul, haven't commented.

