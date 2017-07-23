Lotus seed harvest picks up in East China’s Jiangxi Province

A farmer in Ganzhou, East China’s Jiangxi Province, holds up freshly-picked lotus pods on July 22, 2017. He is one of many Shicheng county farmers busy harvesting lotus pods for their seeds from rivers and ponds during harvest season. White lotus farms in the county cover a total of 6667 hectares, most of which sell to markets in Southwest China’s Chongqing, East China’s Shandong Province and North China’s Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)





Local farmers pick lotus pods during harvest season in Shicheng county on July 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Local farmers pick lotus pods with buckets in the ponds in Shicheng county on July 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)