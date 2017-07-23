Sneak peek of exhibition celebrating 90th anniversary of founding of the PLA

A boy looks at a display at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing on July 23. An exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) opened to media and guests at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition is scheduled to open formally to the public on July 27. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)

A woman looks at a display at the exhibition. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)

Pictured is a display of equipment used for flood rescue at the exhibition. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)

Pictured are a number of aircrafts displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)

A parent and child look at a display at the exhibition on July 23. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)

A boy watches a video installation at the exhibition. (Photo: GT/Huang Tingting)