21 fall ill after drinking toxic tea in northern India

At least 21 people have fallen ill after drinking toxic tea at a beverage stall in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said Sunday.



"The incident took place in the state's Mirzapur district. After consuming the tea from the roadside stall, the victims complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, following which they were soon rushed to a local health centre," he said.



Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre in the holy town of Varanasi for treatment, the official said.



"A probe has been ordered into the incident and tea samples from the stall have been sent for testing to ascertain what caused the poisoning. A manhunt has also been launched to track down the owner of the tea stall who fled after reports of poisoning in his beverage," he added.



Tea or chai (in Hindi and most other Indian languages) is India's most favourite drink. And thousands of roadside joints sell the beverage across India.

