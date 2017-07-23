Israel installs security cameras at Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, local media reported.



Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. Israel said it is a necessary measure to prevent more attacks.



In a statement Sunday, the Islamic institutions in Jerusalem said they "affirm the categorical rejection of the electronic gates and all the measures of occupation."



Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes Friday in some of the worst street violence in years, and later a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family.

