NBA China CEO David Shoemaker: Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang seize their opportunities

Chinese promising basketball players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang seized their opportunities in NBA Summer League, said NBA China CEO David Shoemaker at an Jr.NBA School Basketball All Star Week special activity here.



Zhou, 21, and Ding, 23, played for Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in this year's Las Vegas Summer League. Zhou already signed a contract with Houston while Ding is trying to stay in Dallas, and the young MVP of Chinese Basketball Association(CBA) League already impressed the local audience with his hard work and energy on court.



"In the amount of time they were put on the court, the opportunities they were given they seized them, I am very excited about their performance," said Shoemaker who took part in the activity on Saturday with Golden State Warriors guard, two-time MVP Stephen Curry. "I think they've proven once again the level of talent here in China, and there will be more player knocking on the door of NBA in the near future."



While Zhou is headed for Houston, there has been rumors that former NBA star center Yao Ming could be a potential buyer of the NBA franchise since Rockets announced on Monday that team owner Leslie Alexander intended to sell the team despite the fact that the All-Star Chris Paul has joined hands with James Harden and a possible move of Carmelo Anthony.



However, current Chinese Basketball Association president Yao rejected any possibility to make the purchase.



"I have no time to consider anything else (including buying Houston Rockets)," Yao said.

