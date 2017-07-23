Flying train

An elevated new-energy monorail train travels along an air track at China Sky Railway in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan province. The pilot air track is 1.4 kilometers in length, built 5 meters above the ground and is shaped like a "U". China is the third country to create an air rail, hot on the heels of Japan and Germany. But in contrast to competitors, China's air train is driven by a lithium battery pack instead of high tension electricity, making it energy-efficient and the world's first of its kind. Photo: IC