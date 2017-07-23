Mainland stocks end the past week high

Stocks in Chinese mainland ended high last week as blue chips were favored by investors amid sell-off in small-cap indexes.



Over the past week, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.48 percent, notching up with a five-week increase.



However, on Friday, the Shanghai Composite Index suffered losses, closing down 0.21 percent at 3,237.98 points after a three-day rebound.



The blue-chip CSI300 also fell 0.51 percent to 3,728.60 points on Friday, but had gained 0.7 percent over the past week, erasing losses earlier in the week when start-up stocks suffered a dump.



Investors remain wary as high-tech firms reported losses for their half-year performance and the central government has planned to tighten financial regulations to curb speculation in the market.



A stable economy gives the central government more leeway as there would be more room to tackle bubbles in the financial market, Xu Wei, analyst with Hongxin Securities, said in a Reuters report.



In the second quarter, the country's economy expanded by a higher-than-expected 6.9 percent. Fitch Ratings has maintained its A+ rating for China, given the country's macroeconomic record and its external financial strength.



The blue-chip index was promoted as the country is trying to open up its market to foreign investors via the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong connect programs. The strong gains in blue chips are also considered as a result of the MSCI's inclusion decision.



Shanghai-listed China Molybdenum Co, a nonferrous metals maker, was among the best performing blue chips with a weekly gain of 16.8 percent last week. The company's stocks have increased by over 45 percent so far this month. China Molybdenum is one of the 222 A shares that were included into the US index provider's Emerging Markets Index. In contrast with strong advancements in blue chips, the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 3.2 percent over the previous week after a 5.11 percent drop Monday.



For the past week, industrial sectors such as material and steel bolstered the stock market, following expectations that China would continue to push forward its supply-side reforms.





