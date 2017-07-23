Parents of child killed on Ofo bike sue company

The parents of a 12-year-old boy, who was hit by a bus while riding an Ofo bike, sued Ofo and Shanghai Hongmao Car Rental Company for a total of 8.78 million yuan ($1.30 million) at Jing'an District People's Court Wednesday, according to media reports.



On March 26, the victim and three other underage companions rode unlocked Ofo bikes to the intersection of Tiantong Road, Qufu Road and Zhejiang Road North.



The victim crashed into a coach operated by Shanghai Hongmao Car Rental Company and later died at Shanghai Changzheng Hospital.



This is the first case in China of a child under 12 being killed while on a shared bike. The plaintiff said Ofo failed to manage its bikes properly, which caused the casualty.



"As shared bikes have become an important component of city transportation, we hope we can clarify responsibilities and promote government supervision so that the same tragedy will not happen again," said Zhang Qianlin, the lawyer who represents the plaintiff.

