Palestine urges UN to stop Israeli escalations at holy sites

Palestine chief justice urged the UN to immediately intervene to halt Israeli escalations against the Palestinians and their holy places, MENA news agency reported on Sunday.



Mahmoud al Habbash said in press statements on Sunday the electronic gates set by the Israeli authorities at the entrances of Al Aqsa Mosque are the main reason behind growing Palestinian anger, calling for their immediate removal.



He urged the international community to practice pressure on Israel to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Palestine.

