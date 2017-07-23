Educated woman caught stealing cafe’s iPad

Putuo district police recently caught a well-educated woman stealing an iPad at a cafe, reported the Xinmin Evening News.



On July 2, Putuo police received a report that an iPad Mini 2, which is used as menu for customers, was stolen from a cafe on Yuanjing Road.



The police checked CCTV camera footage and saw a female customer place the iPad into her purse while the cashier was not looking.



The woman, surnamed Li, a tutor at a dance center, graduated from a famous tertiary institution and earns more than 10,000 yuan ($1,477) per month. Li said she didn't know who the iPad belonged to and just took it.

