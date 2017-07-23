Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"My friend and I had infectious diarrhea!"Some customers recently complained on social media that they had caught food poisoning after eating at xiaolongbao (steamed dumplings) restaurant chain LIST, which is quite popular among local diners. One customer said that after lunch at LIST with four other colleagues at the Super Brand Mall branch Tuesday, they all developed fevers and enterogastritis. Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration ordered all outlets of the restaurant to stop operations while they investigate. LIST said in a statement Sunday that, rather than try to cover up the scandal, they promised they would let the public know "what really happened" in coming days.