New queue-booking app might harm the city’s food industry

It is a typical phenomenon in Shanghai for locals to queue up outside popular food and beverage shops or restaurants for the latest popular delicacy or foodie trend.



Throngs of scalpers who get paid to line up on behalf of customers are equally ubiquitous, though they tend to exasperate the situation rather than relieve it.



A new mobile app that allows customers to "queue" up in advance via a number that serves as a remote place holder may soon make live scalpers obsolete, though I think in the long run such an app will do more harm than good.



Originally, the app service was free and could save consumers lots of time and money.



However, after becoming a paid service - with fees going directly to the restaurants and shops instead of the app company itself - the venues themselves started playing the role of scalper by arbitrarily overcharging customers.



Although the service fee is a small amount of money at the moment, if it is allowed to continue this way, it will probably rise in price, thus disturbing the market order and making the user experience even more unpleasant.



Since a 2 yuan ($0.30) or even 10 yuan fee is affordable to most consumers, many are willing to pay for remote queuing.



But once more people start using the service, it may compel businesses to charge higher prices for faster service.



Taxi-booking apps are a similar case study.



When first developed, they were meant to save passengers the time and hassle of having to stand on street corners hailing taxis.



However, after a tip function was added, passengers had to offer tips to drivers to compete with other passengers also waiting for a taxi.



Didi Chuxing removed the tip function this February in response to an order by the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, as it violates the principle of market fairness and civil order.



But such problems already existed in Shanghai's taxi industry.



At the city's most popular tourist attractions and public transportation hubs, taxi drivers tend to charge passengers fixed prices rather than by meter, which is technically illegal though rampant.



A tourist from Zhejiang Province complained to local media that Shanghai taxi drivers charged him 100 yuan for a short distance between the Bund and his hotel even though the actual metered fare is only 25 yuan.



Likewise, if the service fee function of the restaurant queue-booking apps are not banned, they will encourage restaurants to charge arbitrarily for the service, disturbing the order of Shanghai's catering services.



It will also discourage consumers from dining out at local venues, causing long-term harm to the food and beverage industry.



