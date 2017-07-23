Surviving summer

Surpassing 40.9 C at 2 pm, Friday set a new historic high in Shanghai. Most office workers ran their air conditioners all day while those unlucky tourists caught outside beneath the punishing afternoon sun were seen cooling themselves by any means necessary: cold drinks, portable fans, umbrellas and hiding in the shade.



Parks quickly became the weekend's most popular places for local residents to laze about beneath the shade of a tree or nap on a bench.



To kill time, many played cards or Chinese traditional chess. Mr Zhang, a 65-year-old local, said he comes to his neighborhood park every day to play chess.



"I prefer to stay with my friends in the park all day, even though it is hot," he said. "If I stay inside at home, I'd have to use my air conditioner all day, which is too expensive."



Likewise, Ms Xu arrives at her park at dawn to socialize. "My friends and I play mahjong or just chat with each other. It cools me down. I don't feel broiled when hanging out with them. Instead, I can feel the breeze under the shade," she said.



Xu has been suffering from rheumatalgia for many years, so using an air conditioner at home makes her uncomfortable. "I enjoy the natural cool of the park, anyway," she added.



The city issued a red alert last week advising residents to avoid the sun. But for those who must go outside, hiding in the shade of a utility pole could be lifesaving while waiting for traffic lights.



Even the frigid air blowing out of the open doors of an air-conditioned mall or shop can provide temporary relief.



Many people were also seen sleeping on the floors of metro stations; whatever it takes to survive Shanghai's dog days.

Couriers avoid the scorching sun beneath a bridge in Shanghai.

(From top) People in Shanghai try to stay cool during the city's dog days. Photos: Yang Hui/GT















































