Pipa summer camp students present 'A different performance' at FCCH

A three-day summer camp dedicated to the pipa, a four-stringed plucked musical instrument, came to a close Friday night with a concert held by the children who attended the camp.



Guided by members of the Central Conservatory of Music's Plucked-string Troupe, young children aged 5-16 performed on stage at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing.



The more than 2,000-year-old pipa is still highly popular in modern China. At the summer camp, one of more than 10 camps dedicated to different instruments held during this year's Open Door to Art summer festival, the troupe's artistic director Zhang Hongyan introduced the instrument to more than 100 children from across the nation.





