One of world's most advanced forces, 90 years after birth

PLA facts:
Established on August 1, 1927
Top supervisor: Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China
Chairman of the Central Military Commission: Xi Jinping
The Communist Party of China (CPC) led the Nanchang Uprising beginning August 1, 1927 during the Republic of China era. The uprising was seen as the starting point of the CPC's military action against the Kuomintang administration. Therefore, the day was later marked as the birth of the army led by the CPC.
Before and during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), the military was generically called the Red Army, while certain brigades were referred to as the Eighth Route Army or the New Fourth Army, among others.
It was only after the end of World War II in 1945 that the CPC officially named the army the People's Liberation Army, and led it to win the civil war against the Kuomintang. The name has been retained ever since.
