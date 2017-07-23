Alt history of Singapore scoops comic books awards

Singaporean graphic novelist Sonny Liew dominated the comic industry's equivalent of the Oscars, scooping three Eisner Awards for "The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye" - a wry alternate history of tightly-controlled Singapore.
Liew picked up the top prize for "Best Writer/Artist", "Best US Edition of International Material - Asia", and "Best Publication Design" at the annual awards at San Diego Comic-Con in California on Friday night.
Speaking before the ceremony, Liew told Reuters his main target audience had been fellow-Singaporeans, and he had never expected to find an overseas readership for the book, which has now been translated into French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.
"I always wanted people to read the book and get a sense of how rich our history was," Liew said.
Singapore's first prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew
, is the central figure in the history of Singapore during the struggle for independence from British colonial rule, and subsequent secession from Malaysia in 1965.
But Liew's story also highlights the role played by others, most notably Lim Chin Siong, a trade union leader who was jailed during the independence struggle and later by Lee's government.
