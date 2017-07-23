Beer bottle cap pops into man’s throat, doctors pop it out

An Ankang, Shaanxi Province man is breathing easily after doctors removed a bottle cap from his throat Tuesday that he had accidentally swallowed while opening a beer with his teeth.



The 62-year-old man surnamed Luo was using his chompers to access the beverage during a drunken night on July 17 when the carbonation shot the cap straight into his throat, employees at Shiquan County Hospital told local media.



Luo said he was drunk and did not realize what had happened until the next morning when he sought medical attention for pain and trouble breathing, the report said.



Doctors at Shiquan County Hospital examined to find the bottle cap at the top of his esophagus and were able to pop the object out in minutes. "He had a lot to drink that night and fell asleep without realizing what happened," a doctor at Shiquan County Hospital said.



Fan Hongli, director of the hospital's Department of Otolaryngology, said the sharp edges posed a deadly danger to the tender mucous membrane inside his throat.



Fan reminded that habitual bottle-cap opening with teeth can also result in dental damage.



hsb.hsw.cn

