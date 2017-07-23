Waitress fired for breastfeeding vid

A waitress at a Hunan Province restaurant was fired after she took video of two women breastfeeding at their table.



One of the women, surnamed Lin, said she was nursing her newborn Thursday in their private dining room at Niujiajiuchang, a buffet restaurant in Changsha, when she noticed the waitress taking video of her at the door.



The other victim, surnamed Hu, confronted the waitress, Xiao Long, and reported her to management.



The customers said Xiao admitted to filming them and management offered them 1,000 yuan ($160) each in compensation. They refused.



Lin and Hu claimed the restaurant manager, Yang Can, said that Xiao was collecting evidence according to their food waste policy, which charges customers extra if they waste food, the report read.



However, Li Dongbiao, director of the restaurant, has since distanced the restaurant from the incident, saying Xiao acted independently.



Xiao was fired from her job and the restaurant compensated the customers an undisclosed amount.



xxcb.cn





