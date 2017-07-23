Snack-seeking bear seen poking head in car window at controversial Beijing zoo

Visitors driving through a park in Beijing had a close encounter with a bear after ignoring signs not to roll down the windows despite a deadly animal attack at the wildlife park last year.



In a video filmed Saturday at Beijing Badaling Safari World in Yanqing district, the Asiatic bear is seen standing on its hind legs with its head in the open driver's side window.



The driver then throws snacks out to the bear. When the hungry animal lets go to investigate the car speeds off, the video on Sina Weibo shows.



Park officials said they have yet to confirm the incident.



Numerous signs warning visitors not to feed the animals, roll down car windows or open doors are visible throughout the park, the report read.



The incident follows an animal attack at the park in June 2016 where a woman was killed after she exited her vehicle.



thepaper.cn

