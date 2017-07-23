Figuratively Speaking

3.45 tr yuan



The market transaction volume of China's sharing economy in 2016, up 103 percent year-on-year, with more than 600 million users and 60 million service providers.



770,000 tons



The volume of China's gasoline exports in June, down 30.4 percent year-on-year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.



12.38m tons



The planned coal capacity being cut in North China's Hebei Province this year, representing 164 percent of the central government's target.



$250 tr



The amount of underwriting issued by China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation in the first half of 2017 to support Chinese firms' overseas expansion.



3,918



The illegal websites being shut down by China's Internet watchdog in the second quarter, the Cyberspace Administration of China said over the weekend.

