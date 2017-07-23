AFCA opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA) will be held in Beijing on Monday, with the aim that the institution can help stabilize regional and global financial markets and boost regional development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Thursday.
AFCA currently has 107 institutions from five continents as its original members, according o Lu.
The association was officially established in May at the Belt and Rod Forum in Beijing. The idea of a forum on financial cooperation for Asia was put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping
at the Boao
Forum in 2015.