Industrial profit data

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to release data, including profit growth of industrial enterprises, on the country's industrial sector for June on Thursday.



In May, profits at China's major industrial companies surged 16.7 percent from last year, accelerating from 14 percent in April, according to the NBS. The increase was partly supported by the gains of "returns on investment and product sales," said the NBS.



In the first five months, the country's industrial profits reached 2.9 trillion yuan ($424 billion), up 22.7 percent year-on-year.





