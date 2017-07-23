Yuan’s market share

Global transaction service provider SWIFT will release data on Chinese yuan's share in global payment market for June on Thursday.



In May, yuan regained its spot as the sixth-most active currency for global payment, with a market share of 1.9 percent, up 0.08 percentage points from April, according to SWIFT. The trend shows that the internationalization of the yuan will regain momentum as the country continues to enhance its financial infrastructure.

