Iran, Iraq sign MoU to boost defense ties

Iran and Iraq signed an agreement on Sunday to boost cooperation in a host of military fields, Tasnim news agency reported.



The agreement was signed between the Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan and his visiting Iraqi counterpart Erfan al-Hiyali.



The agreement encourages promotion of interaction and share of experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremism, border security, training and logistical, technical and military support.



Speaking to reporters after signing the document, the two ministers expressed hope that the agreement would result in deeper and more serious military cooperation between the two countries.



Heading a military delegation, Hayali arrived in Tehran on Saturday for an official visit.



On Saturday, Dehqan said that Iran would continue to provide full support to Iraqi and its government to establish security and stability.



"We have cooperated and will cooperate with the Iraqi government and the nation and will continue our support," Dehqan said in a meeting with al-Hiyali.



"We will also use our utmost political, economic and military capabilities along with Iraq's capabilities to establish sustainable security and stability in the country and create a powerful Iraq," he added.



The Iranian minister hailed Iraq's recent achievements in the fight against terrorism and the liberation of the northern city of Mosul.



"A regional and international consensus must be achieved against terrorism and its supporters," Dehqan stressed.



National unity and integrity in Iraq would guarantee stability, security and interests of all ethnic groups in the country, he said, adding that Iran would never accept disintegration of Iraq.



For his part, the Iraqi defense minister lauded Iran's full support for the Iraqi government, nation and the armed forces and called for further development of defense and military cooperation with the Islamic republic.



Iran has been providing military advisory assistance to Iraq in its counter-terrorism campaign.

