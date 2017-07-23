Actors perform traditional local opera "Sixian" in N China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/23 21:56:33

Actors perform "Sixian", a traditional local opera with a history of more than 500 years, at a theater in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2017. "Sixian" has been listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Actors perform "Sixian", a traditional local opera with a history of more than 500 years, at a theater in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2017. "Sixian" has been listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

An actor performs "Sixian", a traditional local opera with a history of more than 500 years, at a theater in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2017. "Sixian" has been listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Actors perform "Sixian", a traditional local opera with a history of more than 500 years, at a theater in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2017. "Sixian" has been listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus