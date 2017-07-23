Report highlights risk from hidden debt growth amid deleveraging

China needs to guard against the growth of hidden debt, even though the government's explicit leverage ratio is heading downward amid intensifying efforts to deleverage the economy, said a report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).



In the first quarter of 2017, the Chinese government's overall leverage ratio fell to 37.7 percent, down from 38.8 percent at the end of 2016, according to a report on the country's deleveraging progress released by a CASS research center.



The leverage ratio of the central government stood at 15.7 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from last year, while that of the local governments went down 0.7 percentage point to 22 percent.



Despite the drop, the report warned against the growth of hidden debt disguised through financing channels such as government guidance funds and fake public-private partnership projects.



Meanwhile, the leverage ratio among individuals and non-financial sectors is on the rise as property loans surged and businesses became more optimistic about the economic outlook.



Debt levels of State-owned enterprises, which had enjoyed generous credit support in the past decades, remained high, accounting for 60 percent of total corporate debt, according to the report.

