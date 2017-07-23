Outbound M&As rise

China's outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A) rebounded in the second quarter this year with deal value up 148 percent quarter-on-quarter, the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing a report.



Chinese investors returned to the deal table in the second quarter and China was the second-most acquisitive cross-border nation by value with 94 deals totaling $35.9 billion, according to international law firm Baker McKenzie's Cross-Border M&A Index.



The industrial sector continues to outrank other sectors in terms of China's outbound M&A deal volume while the consumer and technology sectors also saw significant amounts of outbound investment from China, it said.



