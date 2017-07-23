Real estate stabilizes

China's real estate industry has transformed into a stabilizer of the country's economy from being a driver of economic growth, domestic news site cailianpress.com reported Sunday, citing Liu Hongyu, a professor at Beijing-based Tsinghua University.



Data show that property investment accounts for 6.5 percent of China's GDP, compared with 10 to 12 percent in developed countries.



The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that national investment in property development grew 8.5 percent year-on-year to 5.06 trillion yuan ($748 billion).



