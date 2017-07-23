Vice minister joins businessmen, movie star in suing fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui

A Chinese vice minister has joined the list of those who have sued fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui in New York, court records show.



Huang Yan, a Chinese Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, sued Guo for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress on July 19 before the New York State Supreme Court, according to court records.



She is the highest-ranking Chinese official to sue Guo in a US court.



A complaint filed by Huang's attorney, Kevin K. Tung, said Guo published a video on YouTube on May 11, 2017 which Huang considers "making defamatory statements against and concerning the plaintiff."



The complaint said the false statements Guo made have injured Huang's reputation and that she has been "held up to ridicule and contempt by family, friends, coworkers, acquaintances, neighbors and the public in general, and associate her with sexual infidelity, corruption, evil tendencies and criminal behavior."



"These statements have also caused many individuals to doubt Huang's capabilities as a professional and a government official," the complaint said.



The complaint said Guo's statements have caused Huang to suffer from severe emotional distress, shame, anxiety, emotional pain, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.



It demands that Guo delete the video, apologize in the media and pay punitive damages of $10 million.



So far, multiple cases have been brought against Guo in the New York State Supreme Court.



Tung is also representing six Chinese companies and four other plaintiffs, demanding debt repayment of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion). Tung likewise represents nine other Chinese companies, mostly in construction, to try to retrieve $40 million from Guo.



Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing announced on her Sina Weibo account on July 13 that she was suing Guo in the US for defamation. Another Chinese actress, Xu Qing, has also vowed to sue Guo if he refuses to apologize or delete relevant posts.



Chinese financial magazine Caixin and real estate tycoon Pan Shiyi are also engaged in legal disputes with Guo. The Hainan Airlines Group has also vowed to sue Guo.



Guo fled China in 2014 and now lives in New York. The Interpol has issued a red notice for Guo, who is believed to be involved in several corruption scandals.



