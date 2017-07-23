Mindanao martial law extended until year-end

Philippine lawmakers on Saturday voted to retain martial law on the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year, giving President Rodrigo Duterte more time to tackle armed extremists allied with the Islamic State (IS) group.



Some 261 legislators agreed to extend military rule in a seven hour-long joint special session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, more than the required two-thirds of the house.



Security officials had told lawmakers that martial law was needed to stabilize a region where IS was gaining influence, and supporters could be inspired to stage uprisings in other areas of Mindanao, joined by foreign jihadists.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana warned of more serious problems if the government did not have the powers to act swiftly.



"We need martial law because we haven't addressed yet the existence of other IS groups," he said.



Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law on May 23 when heavily-armed militants belonging to the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups along with foreign fighters stormed Marawi City, sparking the biggest security crisis of his presidency.



The battle to liberate Marawi continues two months after, with more than 420 militants, 100 soldiers and 45 civilians killed. Some of those were executed by the rebels, according to the military.





