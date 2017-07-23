Chinese swimmers claim history-making gold at worlds

China won their first-ever gold medal in synchronized swimming at the FINA World Championships as they emerged the Team Free Combination champion on Saturday.



Synchronized swimming powerhouse Russia were absent from the matchup in the Hungarian capital. Under the theme of Master and Commander as a manifestation of bravery against challenges, the Chinese team snatched 96.1000 points to write a new chapter in the sport.



Ukraine ranked second with 94.0000 points. The bronze medal went to Japan, who finished with a score of 93.2000.



After the National Games in May, the athletes from seven provinces and municipalities were recruited into the national team and took the training for two months before they achieved the history-making feat.



"I'm quite happy about the gold medal, because it's not easy for us to do it," said team member Tang Mengni.



"We slept quite well before the final. We have our own goals, but we don't want to give ourselves much pressure for realizing our goals. We just want to be our best selves," Tang said.



The Russian team, currently experiencing a transitional period with only two veterans staying, decided to quit the contest for Free Combination in Budapest.



China won a total of five synchronized swimming medals at the World Championships in Budapest, three in team events and two in duet events.





