Egyptian police kill 8 pro-Muslim Brotherhood militants in Fayoum

Egyptian police killed on Sunday eight militants loyal to the outlawed group Muslim Brotherhood during clashes in Fayoum province, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.



Police forces raided a training camp in Fayoum, 100 km southwest of Cairo, used by the Brotherhood-linked Hasm militant group, the ministry said in a statement.



The police raid came after receiving authentic information that the group was plotting to carry out a number of terror attacks in the country.



The terrorists were killed in a shootout after they opened fire at police forces attacking them, according to the statement.



Egyptian police have recently also killed about 22 militants in Giza province near Cairo and in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia. They were believed to belong to the Cairo-based Hasm group, regarded as the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, and a militant group loyal to Islamic State (IS) that is based in the restive Sinai peninsula.



Egypt has been battling growing terror activities following the military's removal of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and his currently-blacklisted Msulim Brotherhood.



Terror attacks in Egypt have been centered in restive North Sinai before they spread nationwide, killing hundreds of policemen and soldiers over the past few years.



Most of the anti-government terror operations were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to IS.



The Egyptian military, in cooperation with the police, have killed hundreds of militants and arrested a similar number of suspects as part of the country's anti-terror war declared in 2013 by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, then army chief, following Morsi's removal.

