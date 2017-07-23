Beijing police hunt for attacker after fatal hit-and-run

The Beijing police are hunting for a man who allegedly stabbed five people and committed a hit-and-run that killed one and injured eight others on his way to escape on Sunday.



The suspect hurt five people with a scissor around 3 p.m. in Jugezhuang Township in the suburban district of Miyun and fled on a van. His van then hit nine people, leaving one dead and eight injured, according to the police.



The injured are being treated in hospital. The Miyun police are searching for the suspect who is still at large.

