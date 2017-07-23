Abe’s support slides to 26 percent: poll

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support slid 10 points to 26 percent in a poll published on Sunday, a day before Abe will be grilled in parliament over a suspected scandal that is cutting his ratings to the lowest since taking office in 2012.



The July 22-23 Mainichi newspaper poll also showed that 56 percent of respondents did not back Abe's government, a 12 point rise from a previous survey in June.



The precipitous drop in support does not immediately threaten Abe's job, but clouds the outlook for the premier. Abe was until recently seen as on track to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister by winning a third three-year term when his current tenure ends in September 2018.



Abe and his aides have repeatedly denied intervening to help Kake Gakuen win approval for a veterinary school in a special economic zone. Its director, Kotaro Kake, is a friend of Abe.



Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, an Abe protégé, meanwhile faces calls to resign over media reports.





