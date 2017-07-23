Netanyahu faces pressure over holy site after deaths

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure Sunday over new security measures at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site after a weekend of violence left eight people dead, with fears more unrest could follow.



Israeli officials signaled they may be open to changing the measures at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, after the installation of metal detectors at entrances following an attack that killed two policemen stoked Palestinian anger.



Netanyahu was holding a cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and was due to meet with his security cabinet later in the day.



The metal detectors remained in place on Sunday morning, though cameras had also been mounted near at least one entrance to the compound in Jerusalem's Old City - a possible indication of an alternative to the metal detectors.



Israeli Major General Yoav Mordechai - head of COGAT, the defense ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories -- signaled changes to the policy were possible.



Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said he would continue to support the metal detectors remaining in place unless police provide a satisfactory alternative.



The crisis has resonated internationally.



The UN Security Council will hold closed-door talks Monday about the spiraling violence after Egypt, France and Sweden sought a meeting to "urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported."



Tensions have risen throughout the past week over the metal detectors at the compound, which includes the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, following the July 14 attack that killed two policemen.





