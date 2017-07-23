Sun Yang wins men's 400m free title for third straight time at FINA worlds

China's Sun Yang claimed the men's 400m freestyle title for the third consecutive time at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Sunday.



Sun clocked 3 minutes and 41.38 seconds to top the podium.



Mack Horton from Australia got the silver in 3:43.85, and Gabriele Detti of Italy took the bronze in 3:43.93.



Sun had won the event in the two previous editions of the worlds, 2013 in Barcelona and 2015 in Kazan. He finished second behind Horton in Rio Olympic Games last year.

