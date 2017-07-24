Gender equality in 50km

A women's 50-kilometer race walk will feature at the London 2017 world athletics championships for the first time in order to ensure gender equality, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Sunday.



Previously, women only competed in a 20-kilometer race walk in the competition and the Olympic Games, while men competed over the same distance and in a 50-kilometer event. The women's 50-­kilometer race walk was only recognized by the IAAF as an official event from January of this year.



"There has been equal prize money for men and women at the IAAF world championships since the introduction of financial rewards in the early 1990s and this decision brings gender equality in terms of competition opportunity too," President Sebastian Coe said.

