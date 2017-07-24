Registration for BJ event

Registration of the annual Beijing Marathon has started this weekend with only 30,000 slots available.

Deadline for the registration for the high-demand event is 3 pm on Thursday. A lottery system will be introduced to decide the participants.

Runners need to provide a below-6-hour finish in a 42.195-kilometer marathon in recent two years if they want to qualify for the registration, according to organizers.

