Registration for BJ event

Registration of the annual Beijing Marathon has started this weekend with only 30,000 slots available.



Deadline for the registration for the high-demand event is 3 pm on Thursday. A lottery system will be introduced to decide the participants.



Runners need to provide a below-6-hour finish in a 42.195-kilometer marathon in recent two years if they want to qualify for the registration, according to organizers.



This year's Beijing Marathon is scheduled to take place on September 18.





