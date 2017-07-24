Suspension for bitting

Two El Salvador players have been handed suspensions for biting American opponents during the Gold Cup quarterfinals, soccer's regional governing body CONCACAF announced Saturday.



Henry Romero was given a six-game ban while Darwin Ceren received three for ­separate incidents that occurred during the US' 2-0 win over El Salvador on Wednesday.



Romero bit US striker Jozy Altidore on the back of his shoulder while Cerin bit US defender Omar Gonzalez in the second half.



CONCACAF announced the sanctions for the players' "anti-sporting behavior" just before the US kicked off its semifinal match against Costa Rica which the Americans went on to win 2-0.

