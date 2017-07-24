



ACROSS



1 Go free, in prison-lingo



5 Ain't written properly?



9 Washed oneself



14 Fencing weapon



15 Burgundy's black



16 Much more than chubby



17 Begrudger's feeling



18 Cunning



19 Perfume with a lit stick



20 Exaggerating Henry stays calm when he ...



23 Fergie's real name



24 Put away for storage



25 Newt-born babe?



28 Turns from white to gray



31 Broad range of related objects



33 Possessive often written incorrectly



36 Itsy-bitsy



38 Down the hatch



39 Exaggerating Henry reminisces about ...



44 Remove, as chalk



45 Adept one



46 "Come to think of it ..."



47 "La Bamba" actor Esai



50 Shows appreciation for good service



53 Blink of an eye



54 Green start?



56 Old Mercury



60 Exaggerating Henry nearly fainted from ...



64 Gridiron fake



66 Fling



67 Country lodgings



68 Social



69 Lyric verses



70 Artist's subject



71 Ice fisherman's hole-maker



72 Close by



73 Difficult position

DOWN



1 The 521 in a decade



2 Sleeper's woe



3 Thing pulled in an old voting booth



4 Calculator feature



5 Almanac contents, briefly



6 Presently



7 Puts the kibosh on



8 Soap opera fodder



9 It causes delirium in cattle



10 First murder victim



11 Blood feuds



12 Nineteenth of a well-known 26



13 Sandra of "Gidget"



21 Reserved



22 One with a beat



26 Norse goddess of love



27 Plant with yellow flower clusters



29 Mama on the farm



30 Adriatic, for one



32 Unchivalrous man



33 Things on an agenda



34 Severe pain spasm



35 Attempting to locate



37 Announcement from the cockpit



40 Government procurement org.



41 Any landlord with turnover



42 Mo. when "Boo" is heard



43 Chain of Hawaiian islands?



48 Mom of 10-Down



49 Church official in charge of sacred objects



51 Staples of many offices



52 Companion of silks, sometimes



55 ___ Island Red



57 Fashion hair into a bun, e.g.



58 It's often the last movement of a sonata



59 Detail map, often



61 A long time ago



62 On the 30-Down



63 Former communist state



64 Drug-approving org.



65 ___ Claire, Wisc.





Solution





