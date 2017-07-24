Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/24



ACROSS

  1 Go free, in prison-lingo

  5 Ain't written properly?

  9 Washed oneself

 14 Fencing weapon

 15 Burgundy's black

 16 Much more than chubby

 17 Begrudger's feeling

 18 Cunning

 19 Perfume with a lit stick

 20 Exaggerating Henry stays calm when he ...

 23 Fergie's real name

 24 Put away for storage

 25 Newt-born babe?

 28 Turns from white to gray

 31 Broad range of related objects

 33 Possessive often written incorrectly

 36 Itsy-bitsy

 38 Down the hatch

 39 Exaggerating Henry reminisces about ...

 44 Remove, as chalk

 45 Adept one

 46 "Come to think of it ..."

 47 "La Bamba" actor Esai

 50 Shows appreciation for good service

 53 Blink of an eye

 54 Green start?

 56 Old Mercury

 60 Exaggerating Henry nearly fainted from ...

 64 Gridiron fake

 66 Fling

 67 Country lodgings

 68 Social

 69 Lyric verses

 70 Artist's subject

 71 Ice fisherman's hole-maker

 72 Close by

 73 Difficult position

DOWN

  1 The 521 in a decade

  2 Sleeper's woe

  3 Thing pulled in an old voting booth

  4 Calculator feature

  5 Almanac contents, briefly

  6 Presently

  7 Puts the kibosh on

  8 Soap opera fodder

  9 It causes delirium in cattle

 10 First murder victim

 11 Blood feuds

 12 Nineteenth of a well-known 26

 13 Sandra of "Gidget"

 21 Reserved

 22 One with a beat

 26 Norse goddess of love

 27 Plant with yellow flower clusters

 29 Mama on the farm

 30 Adriatic, for one

 32 Unchivalrous man

 33 Things on an agenda

 34 Severe pain spasm

 35 Attempting to locate

 37 Announcement from the cockpit

 40 Government procurement org.

 41 Any landlord with turnover

 42 Mo. when "Boo" is heard

43  Chain of Hawaiian islands?

 48 Mom of 10-Down

 49 Church official in charge of sacred objects

 51 Staples of many offices

 52 Companion of silks, sometimes

 55 ___ Island Red

 57 Fashion hair into a bun, e.g.

 58 It's often the last movement of a sonata

 59 Detail map, often

 61 A long time ago

 62 On the 30-Down

 63 Former communist state

 64 Drug-approving org.

 65 ___ Claire, Wisc.

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
