ACROSS
1 Go free, in prison-lingo
5 Ain't written properly?
9 Washed oneself
14 Fencing weapon
15 Burgundy's black
16 Much more than chubby
17 Begrudger's feeling
18 Cunning
19 Perfume with a lit stick
20 Exaggerating Henry stays calm when he ...
23 Fergie's real name
24 Put away for storage
25 Newt-born babe?
28 Turns from white to gray
31 Broad range of related objects
33 Possessive often written incorrectly
36 Itsy-bitsy
38 Down the hatch
39 Exaggerating Henry reminisces about ...
44 Remove, as chalk
45 Adept one
46 "Come to think of it ..."
47 "La Bamba" actor Esai
50 Shows appreciation for good service
53 Blink of an eye
54 Green start?
56 Old Mercury
60 Exaggerating Henry nearly fainted from ...
64 Gridiron fake
66 Fling
67 Country lodgings
68 Social
69 Lyric verses
70 Artist's subject
71 Ice fisherman's hole-maker
72 Close by
73 Difficult position
DOWN
1 The 521 in a decade
2 Sleeper's woe
3 Thing pulled in an old voting booth
4 Calculator feature
5 Almanac contents, briefly
6 Presently
7 Puts the kibosh on
8 Soap opera fodder
9 It causes delirium in cattle
10 First murder victim
11 Blood feuds
12 Nineteenth of a well-known 26
13 Sandra of "Gidget"
21 Reserved
22 One with a beat
26 Norse goddess of love
27 Plant with yellow flower clusters
29 Mama on the farm
30 Adriatic, for one
32 Unchivalrous man
33 Things on an agenda
34 Severe pain spasm
35 Attempting to locate
37 Announcement from the cockpit
40 Government procurement org.
41 Any landlord with turnover
42 Mo. when "Boo" is heard
43 Chain of Hawaiian islands?
48 Mom of 10-Down
49 Church official in charge of sacred objects
51 Staples of many offices
52 Companion of silks, sometimes
55 ___ Island Red
57 Fashion hair into a bun, e.g.
58 It's often the last movement of a sonata
59 Detail map, often
61 A long time ago
62 On the 30-Down
63 Former communist state
64 Drug-approving org.
65 ___ Claire, Wisc.
Solution